H.E.R. Releases "I Used To Know Her" Full-Length With New Tracks Ft. YBN Cordae

The ever-talented H.E.R., real name Gabriella Wilson, released two EPs in 2018: I Used to Know Her: The Prelude and I Used to Know Her: Part 2. The Grammy Award-winning artist has continued to keep fans waiting with a follow-up project, but on Friday she decided to offer some new and old music that should tie them over in the meantime.

Wilson's I Used to Know Her is a 19-track mix of her previous songs from The Prelude and Part 2, along with a few noteworthy additions. Rapper YBN Cordae is the only new artist to be featured and he lends his vocals to both "Racks" and "Lord Is Coming." The latter was originally released on Part 2, sans Cordae, of course.

While you enjoy another listen of a few of H.E.R. favorites, make sure to check out the other new mentions that include "Something Keeps Holding Me Back" and "Good To Me."

Tracklist

1. Lost Souls ft. DJ Scratch

2. Fate

3. Carried Away

4. Going (Full)

5. Be On My Way (Full)

6. Can't Help Me

7. Something Keeps Pulling Me Back

8. Feel a Way

9. 21

10. Racks ft. YBN Cordae

11. I'm Not OK

12. Against Me

13. Could've Been ft. Bryson Tiller

14. Good To Me

15. Take You There

16. As I Am

17. Hard Place (Single Version)

18. United (Live)

19. Lord is Coming ft. YBN Cordae