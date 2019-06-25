H.E.R. Links Up With YBN Cordae For "Racks"

H.E.R. and YBN Cordae both had marquee years in 2018, blowing up and bringing their brands to millions of fans around the world. They're both working hard in the studio to continue their rises with new projects on the way. Next month, Cordae will be releasing his debut project but it looks like we could be expecting something from H.E.R. as well.

Today, Zane Lowe premiered some new music from the R&B songstress as his World Record on Beats 1 Radio, showcasing "Racks" with a feature from YBN Cordae. The song is smooth, featuring a solid verse from the rising Maryland spitter and navigating more into the braggadocios category for H.E.R. The song is mostly about cash, gifts and more, with the singer telling us that she can comfortably spend a hundred bands because she'll make it back in no time. Must be a nice feeling.

What do you think of H.E.R.'s new single with YBN Cordae?

Quotable Lyrics:

They don't understand, they don't know how to get the stacks up

If I drop a hundred bands, I'ma get it right back up

And if I fall it don't matter, I’ma ball get the bag, yeah

Spend it all when I’m sad yeah, yeah yeah yeah