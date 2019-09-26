H.E.R. Grabs YG On New Single "Slide"

H.E.R. headlined the Lights on Festival that took place in Concord, California earlier this month. While she was on stage, she performed an unreleased track for her adoring audience that had a YG feature and today the full song has finally arrived dubbed "Slide." The beat is a bouncy one with H.E.R. (born Gabi Wilson) singing about a Bonnie and Clyde kind of relationship.

Gabi's been killin' it with collaborations this year having previously jumped on tracks with Ella Mai, YBN Cordae, DRAM and more. We can't say for sure if "Slide" sits on an upcoming project from the 21-year-old but we'll take a new track by H.E.R. any day.

Stream and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

All you wanna do is gas me

How we end up in the backseat?

Just tryna get to the bag

We on the same page, you the same way

Only keep the fam' around me