mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

H.E.R. Gets Vulnerable On Smooth "Damage" Single

Erika Marie
October 21, 2020 01:55
4.5K Views
142
3
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Damage
H.E.R.

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (20)
Rate
Audience Rating
15 VERY HOTTTTT
3 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Another praiseworthy release from the 23-year-old singer.


She's just days away from taking to the Saturday Night Live stage, so it's only fitting that H.E.R. returns with a new single. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has been making waves in the industry for years, but fans are impatiently waiting for a new project from the singer. She recently dropped off tracks like "Do to Me" and her protest anthem "I Can't Breathe," and now she's blessed fans with "Damage."

According to Genius, Ant Clemons lends his vocals to the chorus of "Damage," although he isn't technically listed as a feature. You can expect to see the music video for "Damage" on Wednesday (October 21), but until H.E.R. delivers that to her fans, stream her latest single and let us know what you think of this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Worry 'bout it, I'm puttin' pressure (You know)
You'll only kept me if I let you
No, he ain't the one, it's just for pleasure
Either learn me or I'm a lesson, no, no

H.E.R.
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS H.E.R. Gets Vulnerable On Smooth "Damage" Single
142
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject