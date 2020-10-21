H.E.R. Gets Vulnerable On Smooth "Damage" Single

She's just days away from taking to the Saturday Night Live stage, so it's only fitting that H.E.R. returns with a new single. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has been making waves in the industry for years, but fans are impatiently waiting for a new project from the singer. She recently dropped off tracks like "Do to Me" and her protest anthem "I Can't Breathe," and now she's blessed fans with "Damage."

According to Genius, Ant Clemons lends his vocals to the chorus of "Damage," although he isn't technically listed as a feature. You can expect to see the music video for "Damage" on Wednesday (October 21), but until H.E.R. delivers that to her fans, stream her latest single and let us know what you think of this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Worry 'bout it, I'm puttin' pressure (You know)

You'll only kept me if I let you

No, he ain't the one, it's just for pleasure

Either learn me or I'm a lesson, no, no