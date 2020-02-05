H.E.R. Gets "Comfortable" On Love-Centered Single

It's always the season to celebrate love, but the middle of February is when the masses stop and immerse themselves in all things related to affections of the heart. People who are single, in relationships, or maybe even situationships like to curate their Valentine's Day playlists around this time of year. If you're looking for a new jam to vibe to with or without your significant other, we suggest you give H.E.R.'s latest guitar-strumming track "Comfortable" a listen.

The 22-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist dropped off "Sometimes" just last month and the quick turnaround of a new single suggests that H.E.R. may be readying her next project. Until we receive more information about whatever it is she's possibly cooking up in the studio, enjoy "Comfortable," a relaxing, melodic offering that teeters on lines of love, flirtation, and sensuality. According to Genius, those additional vocals you hear throughout belongs to Ant Clemmons. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Set the tone, when it's just me

And you alone, and we're lonely

In the room, breathin' slowly

Oh, you know me, yeah

Meditate, you can take me

To a place, where we can be

All alone, I let you hold me

'Cause you know me, yeah