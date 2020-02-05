mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

H.E.R. Gets "Comfortable" On Love-Centered Single

Erika Marie
February 05, 2020 02:54
9 Views
00
0
Instagram / H.E.R.Instagram / H.E.R.
Instagram / H.E.R.

Comfortable
H.E.R.

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A Valentine's Day vibe.


It's always the season to celebrate love, but the middle of February is when the masses stop and immerse themselves in all things related to affections of the heart. People who are single, in relationships, or maybe even situationships like to curate their Valentine's Day playlists around this time of year. If you're looking for a new jam to vibe to with or without your significant other, we suggest you give H.E.R.'s latest guitar-strumming track "Comfortable" a listen.

The 22-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist dropped off "Sometimes" just last month and the quick turnaround of a new single suggests that H.E.R. may be readying her next project. Until we receive more information about whatever it is she's possibly cooking up in the studio, enjoy "Comfortable," a relaxing, melodic offering that teeters on lines of love, flirtation, and sensuality. According to Genius, those additional vocals you hear throughout belongs to Ant Clemmons. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Set the tone, when it's just me
And you alone, and we're lonely
In the room, breathin' slowly
Oh, you know me, yeah
Meditate, you can take me
To a place, where we can be
All alone, I let you hold me
'Cause you know me, yeah

H.E.R.
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  9
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
H.E.R.
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS H.E.R. Gets "Comfortable" On Love-Centered Single
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject