H.E.R. Drops Off "My Own" Ahead Of New Album

Mitch Findlay
June 17, 2021 17:13
H.E.R has come through with another new single, delivering "My Own" ahead of her big "Back Of My Mind" album release.


H.E.R. is on the verge of dropping off her expansive new album Back Of My Mind at midnight, featuring guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, KAYTRANADA, Thundercat, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and YG. Ahead of the big release, the melodist has delivered a new single "My Own," a laid-back and vibey track from the Grammy-winning talent.

"I don't wanna work for somethin' knowin' it ain't worth it," she sings, her vocals floating over the understated production. "Oh, comin', you know it was comin' / You should know that I don't act like that without a purpose." What's most impressive throughout is the restraint, as both H.E.R and beatmakers Scribz Riley & GRADES never succumb to the temptation of going big. As such, "My Own" remains an introspective slow-burner throughout, allowing H.E.R's vocal performance and lyrics to be the song's driving force. 

Check out "My Own" now, and stay tuned for the entire album to drop at midnight. Will you be tuning in?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Don't mind me, 'cause it ain't about you 
People need space and that's oh so true 
Know it's okay if you can't come through
I'm savin' your place and it's all for you, oh

