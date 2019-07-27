H.E.R. Drops Off Music Video For "21"

Young and loving life.

H.E.R. is celebrating her birthday today (July 27), and it's hard to believe she is only 22. Her talent gives off the energy of an old soul, but yet H.E.R. is barely old enough to buy herself a drink. The young musician dropped off the single "21" yesterday, and now on her actual day of birth, she has doubled down with a music video for the single.

The video is made up of an assortment of home videos. Some of the footage is from music video shoots, while other scenes show H.E.R. in her everyday life. Her fun personality shines best when the camera catches some more candid moments. “I wrote this song when I turned 21. It was one of the best years of my life,” H.E.R. stated. “I’m experiencing all the things I prayed for as a kid and more. The scary part is, it’s just the beginning.”