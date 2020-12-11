H.E.R Drops Emotional New Ballad "Hold Us Together"

Since releasing her last single, "Damage," fans have been waiting to H.E.R to release another classic R&B jam. While "Hold Us Together" isn't quite that, it is enough to tide everyone over while we patiently wait for her next creation.

The track, which dropped on December 11, is part of the soundtrack for Disney's "Safety," a film about a teenage football player who puts his scholarship in jeopardy to take custody of his 11-year-old brother. So, as you can imagine, "Hold Us Together" fits that emotional storyline perfectly.

The 51-second introduction puts listeners at the edge of their seats, wondering when H.E.R's smooth vocals will take hold, and it's well worth the wait. The acoustic guitar strums and uplifting, child-friendly lyrics — seemingly a page out of Taylor Swift's book — are exactly what you'd expect from a Disney song, but not from H.E.R, making this track especially surprising and intriguing to listen to.

After hearing "Hold Us Together," we are convinced that there is no style H.E.R can't pull off. She's truly an R&B chameleon. Listen to the full track above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I will trust in your thoughts and plans of me

ThÐµy are good

I will wait on you

I know that you will see, me through

Even in thÐµ darkness

You will be my light

Even when I'm hopeless, you will be my guide

I will not be shaken

I will not be moved

Even in the chaos

I know that you're good

