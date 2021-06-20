Plenty of dope music has been flooding streaming services in recent times, so it shouldn't be hard to find your anthem for summer 2021. The world of hip-hop has seen releases from artists like Migos and J. Cole but the stars of R&B have been emerging with some fire, as well. This week's R&B Season playlist reflects the recent releases that have been claiming the territory of professionally curated and personal playlists.

H.E.R.'s long-awaited album finally arrived on Friday. Back Of My Mind boasts 21 tracks in total with some star-studded features. Her collaboration with Chris Brown on "Come Through" is an immediate highlight off of the project. It was a no-brainer to include it on this week's playlist.

Though it's been nearly two years since Jacquees dropped off a new project, he's been releasing a steady stream of singles this year. On Friday, he teamed up with Queen Naija for their sensual new collab, "Bed Friend."

Don Toliver has a new album on the way, and his recent run has been an indication of the project being his biggest to date. He gave fans a taste of what to expect with his latest single, "Drugs N Hella Melodies" with Kali Uchis.

Other additions on this week's playlist include SAINt JHN and SZA, Emotional Oranges, and Ruth B. Peep our R&B Playlist below and be sure to subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.