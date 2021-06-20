The R&B Season playlist also includes new releases from Jacquees, SAINt JHN, Emotional Oranges and Ruth B.
Plenty of dope music has been flooding streaming services in recent times, so it shouldn't be hard to find your anthem for summer 2021. The world of hip-hop has seen releases from artists like Migos and J. Cole but the stars of R&B have been emerging with some fire, as well. This week's R&B Season playlist reflects the recent releases that have been claiming the territory of professionally curated and personal playlists.
H.E.R.'s long-awaited album finally arrived on Friday. Back Of My Mind boasts 21 tracks in total with some star-studded features. Her collaboration with Chris Brown on "Come Through" is an immediate highlight off of the project. It was a no-brainer to include it on this week's playlist.
Though it's been nearly two years since Jacquees dropped off a new project, he's been releasing a steady stream of singles this year. On Friday, he teamed up with Queen Naija for their sensual new collab, "Bed Friend."
Don Toliver has a new album on the way, and his recent run has been an indication of the project being his biggest to date. He gave fans a taste of what to expect with his latest single, "Drugs N Hella Melodies" with Kali Uchis.
Other additions on this week's playlist include SAINt JHN and SZA, Emotional Oranges, and Ruth B. Peep our R&B Playlist below and be sure to subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.