H.E.R. Debuts New Song "Sometimes" At Grammys

Milca P.
January 27, 2020 01:54
H.E.R. shares a new track.


Sunday night, H.E.R. performed her newest "Sometimes" track, at the 62nd annual Grammys, vacillating between the piano and her electric guitar to deliver on yet another stirring rendition from the soul songstress. 

This year, the RCA siren found herself nominated for five total nods, including three categories in the Big Four: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Though she did not walk away with a trophy, the singer still made valuable use of her spotlight to debut the new cut. The track arrives via production from R&B staple D-Mile, well known for his work with Lucky Daty who was also up for three awards Sunday night.

Enjoy "Sometimes" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I had a day, I had a vision
This was the day I was supposed to be living
Instead of worrying 'bout the temporary things
I hate not knowing where it's gonna take me

