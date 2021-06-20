H.E.R. Changes Up Her Style On "Find A Way" With Lil Baby

H.E.R. is one of the best r&b artists out right now and on Friday, she came through with her highly-anticipated new project called Back Of My Mind. The project has 21 songs and it sees the artist toying with her style while also delivering those smooth r&b ballads that she is known for. On the song "Find A Way," H.E.R. finds herself entering pop-rap territory as she teams up with Lil Baby for a straightforward banger.

This song features some guitar lines in the background all while H.E.R. sings about her success and some of the pitfalls that come with it. Typically, the artist can be heard singing about heartbreak, although in this effort, she takes a more braggadocios approach that comes as a nice surprise. Baby's verse fits the song perfectly, and overall, it's a great yet unexpected collab.

Quotable Lyrics:

I done ran it up out the mud, I get paid to pop out at clubs

Put my partner 'nem in my budget

I watch people change, I can't trust 'em

I got rich but I'm still hustlin'