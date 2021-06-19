H.E.R. & Cordae Work Through Their Pain On New Track "Trauma"

H.E.R. has been teasing her new album Back Of My Mind for a while now and with dope singles like "Come Through" and "Damage" already on streaming services, there was no denying the fact that fans were excited. On Friday, H.E.R. officially dropped the 21-track project and so far it is receiving rave reviews as the songstress delivers some incredibly personal lyrics all while coming through with exceptional vocal melodies and guitar playing. There are plenty of great tracks on this project, although "Trauma" with Cordae seems to be one of the immediate standouts.

The Hit-Boy produced track has dark and atmospheric production all while H.E.R.'s voice shines in the background. In the foreground of the song, we get an opening verse from Cordae who delivers a tight flow that fits the song perfectly. Meanwhile, H.E.R. sings about her trauma and the emotional baggage that comes with the pain she's felt from her relationships. It's a great track that will certainly leave an impression on you as you make your way through the tracklist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Think I need a drink

I just need to chill, maybe I need a shrink

Need to hear 'em preach, and some inner peace

I'm always in a mood, think I just need some sleep