H.E.R. Adds Lil Durk To Remix Of Lil Baby-Assisted "Find A Way"

Erika Marie
September 17, 2021 00:39
The track is pulled from H.E.R.'s debut studio album, "Back of My Mind."


She released her official debut studio album Back of My Mind back in June, and now H.E.R. returns with the remix to a fan favorite. The songbird collaborated with the likes of Chris Brown, Cordae, Thundercat, and more on the record, and while Lil Baby appeared on the original version of "Find A Way," H.E.R. brought on Chicago icon Lil Durk to round out the remix.

We've received several collaborations between Durkio and Baby, including their collaborative summer release, Voice of the Heroes. The rappers are two leading forces in the industry right now, so pairing them together once again to bolster H.E.R.'s track is spelling success for all three artists' fans. Stream "Find A Way (Remix)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I done ran it up out the mud, I get paid to pop out at clubs
Put my partner 'nem in my budget
I watch people change, I can't trust 'em
I got rich but I'm still hustlin'

