New video has been released of Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III and girlfriend, Kiara Washington, sitting on the street with one another after Tuesday morning's (November 2nd) deadly DUI accident resulting in the death of a 23-year old woman and her dog, per TMZ Sports.

Reportedly, Ruggs reached a top speed of 156 in his Chevrolet Corvette before colliding with the Toyota RAV4, with the airbags deploying at about 127 MPH, according to prosecutor Eric Bauman. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to burst into flames, also leaving Ruggs' Chevrolet severely damaged. New footage showed the aftermath of Ruggs and his girlfriend on scene, consoling and reacting to the accident after exiting their vehicle and sitting near a curb.

In the video, Ruggs sits alongside Washington while watching the still burning vehicle. A distressed Washington tells Ruggs, "Okay. Okay. Here. I'm sorry. I'm sorry," before he replied, "F***!!! Stop yelling, I see it!!!"

Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images

Also in the video, Washington can be heard saying, "Can we get help? Please can we get help?", while sound picks up a responding officer and witness' conversation, where the witness explains, "Henry Ruggs right here. That's Henry Ruggs right here. He plays for the Raiders."

Ruggs has been charged with DUI resulting in death, and a second charge of reckless driving. The professional football player's blood alcohol concentration level was reported more than two times the legal limit. A loaded gun was also found inside Ruggs' vehicle. He now faces up to 2-20 years as DUI charges resulting in death in Nevada dictates, as well as another six years for the additional charge of reckless driving.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III, and he awaits his next November 10th court appearance after posting bail at $150,000.

Watch the entire aftermath video, below:

[via]