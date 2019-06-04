Henry Cejudo currently has a career record of 14-2 in the UFC and holds the Flyweight title. This weekend at UFC 238, Cejudo will be up against Marlon Moraes where he will look to win the Bantamweight title and be a part of the exclusive club of fighters who held two belts at once. It will be a tough test but Cejudo says he is up to the challenge and that he's actually the "greatest combat athlete of all-time."

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Cejudo made his case for being the best ever, as he included his gold medal at the 2008 Olympics for freestyle wrestling.

"I feel like I'm the greatest combat athlete of all-time, and the credentials speak for itself," Cejudo said. "Who's won Olympic gold medal? Who's won a flyweight title? Who's gonna fight for a second belt? Nobody. It's me."

The fighter went on to throw shots at his fellow fighters saying "Jon Jones who? Cormier who? Conor McGregor who?"

As of right now, Cejudo is ranked fourth on the UFC pound-for-pound fighter list and if he were to win this second belt on Saturday, he hopes to jump up to first on the list. At 32 years old, it's clear that Cejudo is still hungry for more.