Everyone wants to be Superman and Henry Cavill is no exception. The British actor who has claimed the role three times is not ready to let go of his connection to the character just yet. While some actors grow tired of playing certain roles repeatedly that is simply not the case for the Hollywood star. There were rumors that Warner Brothers was going to replace Cavill as the Man of Steel but both sides are speaking to the contrary.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In an interview with Men's Health, Cavill said, “I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on.” He continued saying, “I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Cavill is clearly saying in his Men's Health interview that not even kryptonite would keep him away from reprising the role and Warner Bros only had positive things to say about the actor. WB is quoted saying, "We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally, we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films."

As far as Henry Cavill is concerned he isn't giving up the role of Superman without a fight. Come to think of it, that's what any superhero would do.