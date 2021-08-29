Helluva Connects With GMO Stax & Deeze On "No Membership"

What's now considered the Detroit sound is taking over the rap game, thanks to Helluva. The chilling bounce that serves as the backdrop to many Tee Grizzley records has helped Detroit usher in a new era in hip-hop. We've seen plenty of new acts emerge who Helluva has assisted but it seems that he's positioning himself to take on the role of a lead artist.

This week, Helluva slid through with a statement on his latest release, "No Membership," with the help of GMO Stax and Deeze. Cold piano and thumping bass kicks off the record as GMO Stax and Deeze offer a candid look into the streets of Detroit.

Check out the latest offering from Helluva below and keep your eyes peeled for more releases.

Quotable Lyrics

Put em on your ass or call it off just like the president

Come and get your mans, he rap about trappin' but ain't sellin' shit

N***a, that's the gang members only, ain't no membership

