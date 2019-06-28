It's unfortunate to report that Jacob Tyler Thureson, also known as rising SoundCloud rapper Hella Sketchy, has passed away. The news was confirmed by his father Erik, who tweeted the heartbreaking announcement. "You are not supposed to go before your father or grandfather," he writes, alongside a family photo. "That’s not supposed to happen. That’s not how this works. We have no words. We are so sad to share that Jacob Tyler Thureson passed away on June 27,2019 at 5:11 am."

He continues, explaining that Jacob had suffered a drug overdose, and proceeded to fall into a two-week long coma. Jacob ultimately lost his life, leaving his family, friends, and fans reeling. On June 13th, Sketchy posted what would go on to become his final Instagram post, sharing a heartfelt message to his followers. "I love you guys so much thank you for supporting me I’m so grateful that I can help people with my music," he wrote, alongside an image of himself.

Sadly, Sketchy went on to pass away later that same night. In the wake of his death, father cast a spotlight on the opioid epidemic, imploring people to open up about the dangers of drug use and neglecting proper mental health treatment. "The opioid epidemic does not discriminate," he writes. "The conversation regarding drugs, depression, mental illness, social media, needs to be happening more openly without judgment and stigma."

Rest in peace to Hella Sketchy. Our condolences to his family and friends.