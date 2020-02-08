The America's Got Talent scandal involving Gabrielle Union has certainly put the popular television program on the tip of everyone's tongue. Recently, Gabrielle Union made a swift exit from the series over rumors of discriminatory practices by production. The specific accusations made against the show have been enigmatic, but speculative reports suggest that Union often complained about racist jokes and comments made by her co-stars. Eventually, she was released, and there's been an investigation into the allegations.



John Sciulli / Stringer / Getty Images

Terry Crews came forward in defense of AGT as he was once a host of the show, citing he had a wonderful time on the set filled with both diversity and inclusivity. He seemed to dismiss Union's claims and faced an onslaught of backlash over his comments. Heidi Klum, who acted as a judge on the series from 2013-2018, also defended the show last month. She, too, became the subject of criticism from the public, and she noted a particular insult that stood out to her.

On Wednesday (February 5), Page Six reportedly caught up with Klum at the amfAR gala at Cipriani Wall Street. "A lot of people got mad at me," the German-American actress and model revealed. "I was called, for example, ‘a white woman'... I think it is important for everyone to speak their truth. I think that when there is a story, it should be told. I had a different story.” She added, “I can only speak to what I saw — it has nothing to do with what color I am. I am a human so I just looked at what I saw.”