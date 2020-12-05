mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Heem Links Up With Benny The Butcher For Smooth New Single "The Realest"

Alexander Cole
December 05, 2020 10:11
Image via Heem

Black Soprano Family member Heem delivers on his new Benny The Butcher-assisted single "The Realest."


Benny The Butcher's Black Soprano Family imprint has been putting in work and one of its artists, Heem, has been proving himself to be a talented lyricist and storyteller. Heem will be dropping a new project called Long Story Short next week and to promote the new album, he is releasing a track with Benny called "The Realest."

This is the kind of track you would expect from both artists as it features some high-quality production that allows both artists to flex their pen game. Heem and Benny deliver some dope bars speaking on some of their life experiences while providing some stories that will have you invested in the song from start to finish.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cuz for the love of drug violence, homicides and bitches
Had to hustle to survive I really came from the trenches
Got n***** behind the wall that's never coming from prison
And the time donned on him when he come from a visit

