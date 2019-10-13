Heather Victoria Offers Honey-Glazed Vocals On "One Love"

Heather Victoria is exactly the voice you need to hear on a Sunday afternoon while sipping a cup of tea and snuggling with a comfortable blanket. Her voice is soothing, smooth and contains the edge similar to Erykah Badu. The songstress speaks on matters of love in the song "One Love," reflecting on her personal journey and story that leaves her where she is now. And while music continuously benefits from speaking on love, Heather Victoria knows exactly how to tackle the subject in a way that warms the heart. This song is an absolute go-to for moments of relaxation.

The song stems from songstress Heather Victoria's new full-length Boutique Hotel. The body of work features the talents Big K.R.I.T., Raheem DeVaughn, 9th Wonder, and Khrysis among collaborators as the JAMLA alum takes the silky vocals that she's used to adorn 9th's collective for years to the forefront.

Quotable Lyrics

I used to worry about what you think

Today's a new day

And my smile ain't left my face since you went away

'Cause it feels so good