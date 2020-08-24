Jimmy Butler had a fairly good run with the Philadelphia 76ers last year. Had it not been for Kawhi Leonard and his infamous last-second shot, there is a good chance that Butler would have gone on to the NBA Finals. Perhaps his results with the Sixers would have led him to stay with the team. Of course, this is not what happened as he ended up signing with the Miami Heat. At the time, pundits felt like the Sixers would come out on top in the end, although this was far from the case.

Yesterday, the 76ers were swept from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, all while the Heat are currently up 3-0 on the Indiana Pacers. With the Sixers game winding down on Sunday, the Heat subtly trolled Philly as they took to Twitter with a Jimmy Butler appreciation post that showcased some of his playoff statistics.

This post was definitely salt in the wound for a 76ers team that seems to be in utter disarray. Meanwhile, the Heat are looking like a surging team that could potentially knock off the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks in a seven-game series.

If Butler can make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, he will surely cement himself as one of the best players in the league.