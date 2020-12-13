Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro could be involved in a potential deal for Houston Rockets star James Harden, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Both the Heat and Rockets are reportedly interested in a potential deal. Rumors of Harden's departure from Houston have been circulating more and more in recent weeks. It has been previously reported that Harden has expressed interest in a trade to the Heat, Brooklyn Nets, or Philadelphia 76ers.

Herro. drafted in 2019, had a tremendous rookie season for the Heat averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists on 42.8 percent from the field.

“No, just no,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his podcast regarding whether Herro is considered untradable. “If this ever becomes a thing, the Heat are having a hands on deck meeting to discuss it. Players like James Harden do not ever become available.”

He added: “I do think Tyler Herro as a single trade piece trumps anything the Nets can offer. Now, whether it trumps the Nets throwing every pick and every swap and doing the same thing they did for the Celtics except a better player in his prime, that’s TBD. But Tyler Herro I think is a more valuable trade piece than Caris LeVert and anything else the Nets can offer. He’s not more valuable than Ben Simmons. If and when that discussion happens, if that ever is a thing, I think the Heat are at a disadvantage in that sense.”

