This season was massive for the Miami Heat as they were able to acquire the services of Jimmy Butler, all while making it to the NBA Finals. While they eventually lost in six games, it became quite clear that this Heat team was for real and if they get an extra piece *cough Giannis cough,* they could very well become a bonafide title contender for years to come.

With that being said, fans have had every reason to celebrate, although it's clear that some are already going just a little bit too far with it. A case in point is this man found in the clip below. As you can clearly see, he got the Heat logo tattooed on his head, which means he will forever be displaying his fandom to the world.

In typical internet fashion, Twitter users were quick to roast the man in question as they felt the tattoo was truly a stretch. It's a fairly large tattoo that covers the vast majority of his head. It's going to be extremely hard to live a normal life with such a tattoo, and that's exactly what most people pointed out.

At the end of the day, there are plenty of ways to display your fandom, in a much subtler fashion. Let us know how far you would go for your team, in the comments below.