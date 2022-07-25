The Miami Heat reportedly have had "internal" discussions about including Bam Adebayo in a trade package for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. The report comes from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel's Ira Winderman.

"A party familiar with the Heat's approach told the Sun Sentinel that while there has been internal consideration of the team utilizing Bam Adebayo as a trade component, at least one influential member of the organization has shot down the notion," Windermann wrote.



Durant initially requested a trade from the Nets back on June 30, allegedly citing the Heat as one of his preferred trade destinations. The drama comes after a pair of disappointing seasons for the Brooklyn squad that most recently ended with the team being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

The Nets' other star, Kyrie Irving, is rumored to also be looking for a way out of the organization.

While not quite the star Durant has been throughout his career, Adebayo recently said that he plans on competing for the defensive player of the year award, next season.

"I should have won it the last two years, and I will win it this year," Adebayo said at the Heat's youth clinic over the weekend.

