Hear Lil Uzi Vert's "P2" Slowed Down & Reverbed

Rose Lilah
March 24, 2020 12:56
P2 (Slowed & Reverb)
Lil Uzi Vert

The internet always comes through. Listen to this spaced out version of Lil Uzi Vert's "P2."


We're all couped up in a global effort to slow down the Coronavirus pandemic, which means that Internet usage is about to be through the roof. It's already happening, Netflix streaming is at an all-time high in a new report from Variety this morning, and internet providers are even lifting their typical data caps so we can all get through this hard time by using the Internet even more than usual.

One of the glorious things about the Internet, of course, is the fact that random people can upload whatever the f*ck they want. Goblin Jae has a YouTube account with 14k subscribers and growing, since consistently sharing slowed down and reverbed versions of everyone's favorite rap songs. Not exactly chopped and screwed to be sure, but it definitely adds that similar type of codeine-esque effect to the songs. I first came across the YouTube page randomly when his remix for Roddy Ricch's "The Box" was popping off (and it still goes, definitely go listen to that one next), however Goblin Jae has been busy adding his trademark touch to plenty of new Uzi songs from Deluxe edition of Eternal Atake, as well as new Don Toliver songs, and the list goes on. Since we're all looking for new forms of entertainment for the time being, it seemed like a good time to share these. 

"P2" is itself already a remix of sorts, as it's a continuation of Lil Uzi's "XO Tour Life" single. Somehow it's a song we can never, ever, ever (ever) get sick of, so we'll happily take every single remix that comes our way.

What do you guys think?

