Headie One's Stock Goes Up On "Pound Signs"

New York City has a firm grip on drill culture right now but that wouldn't have happened without UK's variation on the genre. Headie One has been largely responsible for helping set the sound in motion to reach a global audience. 2020 was a massive year for him, as well. Even though it kicked off on a rough note due to his incarceration, he bounced back and emerged with his critically acclaimed studio album, EDNA.

Hopefully, Headie One is preparing for a follow-up album soon, especially with the release of a new single. On Friday, he came through with a brand new banger titled, "Pound Signs," the first of many street bangers he's releasing this summer. Through the eerie electronic-forward production, Headie One brings it back to his days in a bando, detailing his chase for the bag, regardless of how the money is obtained.

Quotable Lyrics

Somebody on job could have got a facelift

'Cause the stupidity

And my label love the lucrative me

So next time I want 10 milli, that's a platinum pay cheque

New opp block, the neighbors don't know my name yet

