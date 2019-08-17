mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Headie One Redefines Classic 90s House With "Both"

Devin Ch
August 17, 2019 16:51
161 Views
20
1
CoverCover
CoverCover

Both
Headie One

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Headie One handles his UK Drill inheritance with clenched fists.


AJ Tracey paved the way for young emcees from "The Lane" to emerge victorious. Next up in Tottenham is Headie One, fresh a couple of high profile collabs with Skepta and Dave respectively. With every growing Headie's buzz has seen his rep outside the UK swell up to a point of tangency.

His forthcoming project aptly titled Music x Road comes out on August 23rd with the aforementioned Skeppy and Dave Santan included - joined by Stefflon Don, NAV, and others on the remaining 13 songs. Check out the visuals for "Both" and take a glance at the below tracklist while you're at it. Headie One is going nowhere but up. 

Music x Road

1. Music x Road
2. Both
3. Ball in Peace
4. Rubbery Bandz
5. 18Hunna (feat. Dave)
6. Back to Basics (feat. Skepta)
7. All Day
8. Kettle Water
9. Interlude: 100 Bottles
10. Home
11. Swerve (feat. Stefflon Don & NAV)
12. Chanel (feat. Lotto Ash)
13. Let's Go (feat. RV & Krept & Konan)
14. Nearly Died
15. Numbed Down

[Via]

Quotable Lyrics:

Me and T Buck see two opps on the mains and we ended up doing both
Too much beef on the streets, we're hitting two blocks and we're shooting up both
I know feds want me back up in courts, sat in front of the judge just doing up oath.

- Headie One

Headie One
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  161
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Headie One uk Skepta new music music x road
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Headie One Redefines Classic 90s House With "Both"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject