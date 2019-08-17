Headie One Redefines Classic 90s House With "Both"

AJ Tracey paved the way for young emcees from "The Lane" to emerge victorious. Next up in Tottenham is Headie One, fresh a couple of high profile collabs with Skepta and Dave respectively. With every growing Headie's buzz has seen his rep outside the UK swell up to a point of tangency.

His forthcoming project aptly titled Music x Road comes out on August 23rd with the aforementioned Skeppy and Dave Santan included - joined by Stefflon Don, NAV, and others on the remaining 13 songs. Check out the visuals for "Both" and take a glance at the below tracklist while you're at it. Headie One is going nowhere but up.

Music x Road

1. Music x Road

2. Both

3. Ball in Peace

4. Rubbery Bandz

5. 18Hunna (feat. Dave)

6. Back to Basics (feat. Skepta)

7. All Day

8. Kettle Water

9. Interlude: 100 Bottles

10. Home

11. Swerve (feat. Stefflon Don & NAV)

12. Chanel (feat. Lotto Ash)

13. Let's Go (feat. RV & Krept & Konan)

14. Nearly Died

15. Numbed Down

[Via]

Quotable Lyrics:

Me and T Buck see two opps on the mains and we ended up doing both

Too much beef on the streets, we're hitting two blocks and we're shooting up both

I know feds want me back up in courts, sat in front of the judge just doing up oath.

- Headie One