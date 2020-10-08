mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Headie One Rallies Young T & Bugsey For New Afroswing Single "Princess Cuts"

Dre D.
October 08, 2020 17:17
Princess Cuts
Headie One Feat. Young T & Bugsey

Headie One delivers the visuals for "Princess Cuts" ahead of the release of "Edna."


Headie One is dropping his anticipated debut album Edna tomorrow and he's kicking off the release with the visuals for his tropical feeling collaboration with Young T & Bugsey, "Princess Cuts."

Headie has previously stated that he was looking to branch out of the drill sound he became known for with Edna and this new single is proof he's intent on following up on that. 

This song sounds like what it feels like when life is going great. Headie and co. celebrate the good life with a tropical riddim from producers iO and TobiShyboy, who have previously crafted similar vibes for Dave and J Hus. 

Check out the video for "Princess Cuts" below for some big dance moves from Headie. Will you be listening to Edna when it drops at midnight?

Quotable Lyrics

My young G got the stick like Moses with the Israelites
Telling them opp boys "It's on sight"
They ain't outside, they stay inside
We can't party if we can't get the tray inside
She cocaine white, teeth Colgate white
You know what it gets like, I just gotta step right
Trackie and my sliders, I got beef that I still don't let slide 

Headie One
