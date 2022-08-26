Headie One Looks Back At His Journey On "Illegal"

It appears that Headie One could be coming through with a new album in the near future. Over the course of 2022, he's unleashed a handful of singles that have shown his international appeal. He's collided with rappers outside of the UK, like French rapper Gazo and Dutch artist Frenna, but he's also brought it back to his stomping ground in London with his latest releases.

Following the Bandokay and Abra Cadabra-assisted release, "Can't Be Us," the rapper slides through with his latest solo track, "Illegal." Tackling a ghostly vocal-sample, Headie takes a look back at his past, the experiences that shaped him, and the trauma he inherited. "Come a long way from Eagle, it was induction, I was on default/ it's still PTSD when I hear that Nina," he raps on the hook. It's a shivering banger that displays Headie One's honest songwriting and cutting flows that come so effortlessly to him.

Quotable Lyrics

The PM come lumpy and the rest of the pack dusty like locane

Was in the T-House grumpy, that's until I learned how to whip that cocaine

Am I legal or illegal?

For fucks sake, free Kim, know the jakes think me and him's cleanin' cash

