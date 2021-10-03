Headie One Flips Busta Rhymes On "Cry"

Ever since Headie One emerged from jail last year, he's been in go-mode. It was evident when he connected with Drake for "Only One Freestyle" which helped propel the hype surrounding his album, Edna. The rapper's maintained a strong footing on UK's drill scene over the years but his latest offerings have expanded the sound and shaped it into something of his own.

Over the past few months, Headie has been slowly unveiling new singles. "2 Chains" and "Pound Signs" were immediate bangers that had everyone excited for his next move.

Fortunately, he didn't let the year pass without dropping a follow-up to Edna. Too Loyal For My Own Good puts the focus back on Headie One as he weaves through the 10-track effort with wicked flows. On "Cry," the rapper brings some funky vibes to the table as he flips Busta Rhymes' "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See."

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

All I ever wanted was some progress

Everything above and beyond is a bonus

I had armed jakes, spinnin' out my ride for some clothes

Now they gotta watch, everybody toast us

