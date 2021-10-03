mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Headie One Flips Busta Rhymes On "Cry"

Aron A.
October 03, 2021 16:52
147 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Cry
Headie One

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Off of "Too Loyal For My Own Good."


Ever since Headie One emerged from jail last year, he's been in go-mode. It was evident when he connected with Drake for "Only One Freestyle" which helped propel the hype surrounding his album, Edna. The rapper's maintained a strong footing on UK's drill scene over the years but his latest offerings have expanded the sound and shaped it into something of his own. 

Over the past few months, Headie has been slowly unveiling new singles. "2 Chains" and "Pound Signs" were immediate bangers that had everyone excited for his next move.

Fortunately, he didn't let the year pass without dropping a follow-up to Edna. Too Loyal For My Own Good puts the focus back on Headie One as he weaves through the 10-track effort with wicked flows. On "Cry," the rapper brings some funky vibes to the table as he flips Busta Rhymes' "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See."

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics
All I ever wanted was some progress
Everything above and beyond is a bonus
I had armed jakes, spinnin' out my ride for some clothes
Now they gotta watch, everybody toast us

Headie One
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  147
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Headie One
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Headie One Flips Busta Rhymes On "Cry"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject