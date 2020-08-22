mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Headie One Enlists Stormzy & AJ Tracey For "Ain't It Different"

Aron A.
August 22, 2020 10:16
254 Views
60
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Ain't It Different
Headie One Feat. Stormzy & AJ Tracey

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
96% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Headie One prepares for the release of "EDNA" with a brand new banger featuring Stormzy and AJ Tracey.


A feature with Drake will certainly get you looks but anyone who's paid an ounce of attention to the UK drill scene already knows that Headie One has been a monstrous force in his own right. 2020 was off to a rough start after he was sentenced to jail time for carrying a knife. Since his release, he's been going crazy with songs like "Rose Gold" and of course, "Only You Freestyle."

With his forthcoming project, EDNA on the way, the rapper unleashed a brand new banger this week featuring Stormzy and AJ Tracey called, "Ain't It Different." Fred and Toddla T handle the production, flipping samples from M-Dubs' "Bump & Grind" and Red Hot Chilli Peppers' "Pretty Little Ditty" into a slow-burning drill banger. Headie wastes no time talking his sh*t before AJ Tracey and Stormzy slide through with straight bars.

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Fresh home, I bought coke and whipped it
I put some roses where my wrist is
You ain't ever made a birthday cake from digestive biscuits 
Will have to take lemon juice to my piss test
Everyday I look up to the Lord, give thanks for all this litness

Headie One
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  0
  2
  254
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Headie One Stormzy AJ Tracey
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Headie One Enlists Stormzy & AJ Tracey For "Ain't It Different"
60
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject