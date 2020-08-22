Headie One Enlists Stormzy & AJ Tracey For "Ain't It Different"

A feature with Drake will certainly get you looks but anyone who's paid an ounce of attention to the UK drill scene already knows that Headie One has been a monstrous force in his own right. 2020 was off to a rough start after he was sentenced to jail time for carrying a knife. Since his release, he's been going crazy with songs like "Rose Gold" and of course, "Only You Freestyle."

With his forthcoming project, EDNA on the way, the rapper unleashed a brand new banger this week featuring Stormzy and AJ Tracey called, "Ain't It Different." Fred and Toddla T handle the production, flipping samples from M-Dubs' "Bump & Grind" and Red Hot Chilli Peppers' "Pretty Little Ditty" into a slow-burning drill banger. Headie wastes no time talking his sh*t before AJ Tracey and Stormzy slide through with straight bars.

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fresh home, I bought coke and whipped it

I put some roses where my wrist is

You ain't ever made a birthday cake from digestive biscuits

Will have to take lemon juice to my piss test

Everyday I look up to the Lord, give thanks for all this litness