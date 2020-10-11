Headie One Can Finally See "The Light"

Though several full-lengths deep into his career, Headie One finally released his highly anticipated debut album, EDNA on Friday. Stacked with 20 tracks, EDNA cements Headie One as a leading voice in the UK's drill scene. He lands collaborations with heavy-hitters such as Drake, Future, and Stormzy while unifying with other defining voices of the UK's drill scene like Young Adz and M Huncho.

Many of his high points on the album are on his own, though. Following a tumultuous journey to the top, Headie One details the wins and the losses on "The Light." Produced by 169, an eerily diving vocal sample rings off throughout the track as Headie One details defeat and triumphs on his road to the top and the principles of the streets.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Stars in roofs, sky's the limit, they didn't lie

Star on a opp block, he heard that corn and he didn't die

Trap so hard, couldn't leave the line, them man, they live a lie

Was really in the field at night, headlights off, complete that glide

Done it like Ian Wright