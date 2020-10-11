mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Headie One Can Finally See "The Light"

Aron A.
October 11, 2020 09:25
The Light
Headie One

Headie One counts his blessings on this stand-out record on "EDNA."


Though several full-lengths deep into his career, Headie One finally released his highly anticipated debut album, EDNA on Friday. Stacked with 20 tracks, EDNA cements Headie One as a leading voice in the UK's drill scene. He lands collaborations with heavy-hitters such as Drake, Future, and Stormzy while unifying with other defining voices of the UK's drill scene like Young Adz and M Huncho.

Many of his high points on the album are on his own, though. Following a tumultuous journey to the top, Headie One details the wins and the losses on "The Light." Produced by 169, an eerily diving vocal sample rings off throughout the track as Headie One details defeat and triumphs on his road to the top and the principles of the streets. 

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Stars in roofs, sky's the limit, they didn't lie
Star on a opp block, he heard that corn and he didn't die
Trap so hard, couldn't leave the line, them man, they live a lie
Was really in the field at night, headlights off, complete that glide
Done it like Ian Wright

