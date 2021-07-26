Headie One & J Ramms Connect For "Pound Signs Remix"

Headie One is still riding high off of the release of Edna, as well as its deluxe edition. However, it seems that a follow-up to the project might be in the pipeline. A recent appearance for a Daily Duppy freestyle with GRM Daily earlier this year rippled through the underground circuit. Then, he slid through with his latest single, "Pound Signs." Originally released at the tail end of June, he followed it up with an official remix just a month later.

Last week, Headie One unveiled the "Pound Signs" remix alongside J Ramm. The two rappers tackle the glossy drill production detailing the extravagant lifestyle they've earned through their rap careers.

Peep the latest from Headie One and J Ramm below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

I put my hands on loads of things

You best know, I'm not talking about flirting

Engine pairing, black light sharing

Skidding and skeering

Can't stop gotta keep them walls turning

Turning, turning, chasing sterling

