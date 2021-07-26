mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Headie One & J Ramms Connect For "Pound Signs Remix"

Aron A.
July 26, 2021 19:49
Pound Signs (Remix)
Headie One Feat. J Ramm

Headie One enlists J Ramm for the remix of "Pound Signs."


Headie One is still riding high off of the release of Edna, as well as its deluxe edition. However, it seems that a follow-up to the project might be in the pipeline. A recent appearance for a Daily Duppy freestyle with GRM Daily earlier this year rippled through the underground circuit. Then, he slid through with his latest single, "Pound Signs." Originally released at the tail end of June, he followed it up with an official remix just a month later.

Last week, Headie One unveiled the "Pound Signs" remix alongside J Ramm. The two rappers tackle the glossy drill production detailing the extravagant lifestyle they've earned through their rap careers.

Peep the latest from Headie One and J Ramm below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
I put my hands on loads of things
You best know, I'm not talking about flirting
Engine pairing, black light sharing
Skidding and skeering
Can't stop gotta keep them walls turning
Turning, turning, chasing sterling

Headie One
