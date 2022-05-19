Headie One & Gazo Makes The UK-France Connection On "22 Carats"

Drill has officially taken over the world but that isn't really a surprise. Over the years, we've witnessed cities like London and New York City take on the sounds of Chicago with their own twists. However, France also has a thriving drill scene that's easily one of the most overlooked on a global scale.

On his latest release, Headie One locks in with one of France's most promising drill rappers, Gazo, for his latest offering, "22 Carats." The song boasts production from Leo Eynard while Gazo graces the hook in French. Meanwhile, Headie One comes through with a fiery verse that he raps with no drums.

Headie One's unleashed a handful of new singles since dropping Too Loyal For My Own Good in 2021. Earlier this month, he released, "Came In The Scene," so it seems like a follow-up project might be coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Wish I never knew what rose gold

Did the chandelier here cost me a mortgage?

Gang masked up in COVID, but they don't care 'bout COVID

With all this war, can't feel emotion

