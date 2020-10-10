Headie One & Future Collide On "Hear No Evil"

The journey to release Headie One's debut album hasn't been necessarily smooth. He was locked up at the top of the year before being released due to COVID-19. And while he's remained one of the hottest artists out of the UK this year, the COVID-19 pandemic didn't allow him to do a full roll out as planned. Nonetheless, anticipation has been high and with the release of EDNA, it's safe to say the wait was well worth it.

Stacking the tracklist with a slew of collaborators, Headie One takes a trip to Atlanta with the assistance of Future on "Hear No Evil." The pair slide through with flashbacks of bandos on their first collaboration together. 5ive Beats lays down the skeletal for the UK drill banger mixed with Toronto's WondaGurl who infuses her ominous sound into the production.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

My lifestyle, look at the flick of the wrist

The hood gettin' hot when you're flippin' the brick

Forty-one points, VVS on swish

Livin' this life in the cameras and lights

