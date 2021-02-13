Headie One & Burna Boy Deliver Cold Flows On "Siberia"

As most artists do, Headie One came through with the deluxe edition of his 2020 project, Edna this past weekend. The OG version included 20 tracks with appearances from Drake, Skepta, and more with the deluxe version adding on eight new tracks.

Just before unleashing the deluxe edition, he gave fans a taste of what to expect with the release of "Siberia" ft. Burna Boy. The rapper takes on guitar-driven production as Headie One details the roads with a melodic flow. Burna Boy's verse on the record proves that he's as versatile as an artist can get. His afrobeats stylings meet trap flows which translate well over the drill production.

This marks the first time Headie One and Burna Boy have collaborated, though we hope it's not the last.

Quotable Lyrics

I won't lie on an L, but I lie to the 12

Used to lie in my cell, I was writin' my mail

Sat there by my gun and my bitch, YSL

If I style in Chanel, shawty's stylin' as well

