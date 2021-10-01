Headie One Accepts The Truth On New Mixtape "Too Loyal For My Own Good"

Headie One is back. Last year, the Ghanaian-British rapper released his debut studio album EDNA, which featured artists such as Drake, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Future, Mahalia, Kenny Beats, Kaash Paige, and several others.

Almost a full year later, Headie One follows up EDNA with Too Loyal for My Own Good, a hard-hitting mixtape that finds the UK rapper stepping back from the star-studded features riddled throughout his chart-topping debut. The result is a personal and honest project that offers insight into Headie One's current mindstate.

Backed by the previously released singles "2 Chains" and "Beggars Can't Be Choosers," Too Loyal for My Own Good houses 11 new tracks for Headie One fans to dive into, including early highlights such as "Long Night in Knightsbridge" and "...For My Own Good." In celebration of the tape's release, the UK artist has also shared the music video for the album's sixth track, a song titled "Cry."

If you were rocking with the "Cry" music video, be sure to check out the rest of Headie One's Too Loyal for My Own Good below. Let us know what you think about the UK rapper's latest project.

Tracklist:

1. Too Loyal...

2. Love Me for Me?

3. Beggars Can't Be Choosers

4. 2 Chains

5. Nothing to Me

6. Cry

7. Finer Things

8. Louis Vuitton Collar

9. Indecisive Interlude

10. Long Night in Knightsbridge

11. PTSD

12. Satisfy Me

13. ...For My Own Good