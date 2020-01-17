Golden State Warriors All Star shooting guard Klay Thompson may or may not suit up for a game this season, but that isn't going to stop him from dressing in full uniform as he rehabs his torn ACL. As seen in the footage embedded below, Thompson took the court at Chase Center on Thursday night in the Warriors' San Francisco throwback uniform, complete with a yellow headband.

Thompson is still rehabbing his surgically repaired left ACL, but he remains upbeat about his progress thus far. During Golden State's loss to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week, Thompson spoke with reporters for the first time since Warriors media day in late September, and he said things are "going great" but he is committed to being patient until he is fully healthy.