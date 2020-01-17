Klay still draining jumpers in full uniform as he rehabs his ACL.
Golden State Warriors All Star shooting guard Klay Thompson may or may not suit up for a game this season, but that isn't going to stop him from dressing in full uniform as he rehabs his torn ACL. As seen in the footage embedded below, Thompson took the court at Chase Center on Thursday night in the Warriors' San Francisco throwback uniform, complete with a yellow headband.
Thompson is still rehabbing his surgically repaired left ACL, but he remains upbeat about his progress thus far. During Golden State's loss to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week, Thompson spoke with reporters for the first time since Warriors media day in late September, and he said things are "going great" but he is committed to being patient until he is fully healthy.
"It's going great," Thompson said on Tuesday, per ESPN.
"I mean, at least my suits are well tailored. And it's fun to watch these guys battle. Obviously, I wish I could be out there. It's been a long process. I haven't stopped working since the third day after Game 6 of the 2019 Finals. You might not see me a lot, but I'm working. I don't know what's going to come this season, I would love to get out there. I appreciate the Warrior fans showing up every night in Chase, just a testament to the fan base we have. They know it's been a tough season, but they know the future's bright -- so it's actually nice to be here. I haven't seen you guys [media] in a long time. You're welcome for me being here today. I just kind of miss -- I know it's a tough part of the season. It's very rare for me not to be grinding through it with them, but I'm trying to make sure this type of injury never happens to me again, so I'll be very patient because I want to play at a high level 'til my late 30s."