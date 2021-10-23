mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

HDBeenDope & Earl On The Beat Team Up On "Side A: The Preface"

Aron A.
October 23, 2021 16:24
Side A: The Preface
HDBeenDope

HDBeenDope connects with Earl On The Beat for his latest EP.


HDBeenDope has been a fixture on the East Coast for the past five years. His penchant for storytelling over infectious production was what captivated fans with his 2016 debut album, PHeace Be The Journey. However, the amount of music he's released has captured his growth and maturity since emerging as a teenager. Last year, he slid through with his latest body of work, BrokeN Dreams.

HDBeenDope has no intention of slowing down. On Friday, the rapper returned with a brand new EP for his fans titled, Side A: The Preface alongside Earl On The Beat. The two artists deliver a quick four-song EP including appearances from Landstrip Chip and Maeta.

Peep the project below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song on the tracklist. 

