HD4President Leaves His Mark On New Project "To Da Max"

HD4President has been hustling hard across the Southern circuit over the years but finally, he's getting his rightful recognition. The success of "Touch Down 2 Cause Hell" was propelled off of the viral TikTok challenge which included viral clips from Lizzo, Coi Leray, among others. Now, he's returned with his latest body of work, To Da Max. With 10 songs in total, the rapper's new project includes the aforementioned single, along with appearances from Boosie Badazz, 2 Chainz, and Fredo Bang.

“I came from all that, I know the streets, I lived it. Right now I'm trying to better myself,” HD4President explained of his new project. “Sure, I want to stay in tune with the streets – I can still put that gangster music out – but I wanna show I can do that pop, too. That’s been my lane since I was a kid. I love making that type of music."