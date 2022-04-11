HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming series, We Own This City, focusing on the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. The show will be David Simon's first series set in Baltimore since The Wire.

The series will chronicle “the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work,” according to a synopsis from the network.



The six-episode limited series will star Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, Josh Charles, and more. The episodes will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who recently worked on King Richard.

Simon crafted the scripts with the help of George Pelecanos, William F. Zorzi, and Ed Burns, all of whom worked alongside him on The Wire.

The Wire aired on HBO from 2002 through 2008 and is widely considered to be one of the best series that the acclaimed network has ever produced.

We Own This City is scheduled to hit HBO on Monday, April 25.

Check out the new trailer for We Own This City below.

