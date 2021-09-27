Naughty Dog's The Last Of Us is easily one of the most acclaimed video games of all time, with many praising the cinematic narrative, morally complex characters, and powerful blend of drama, action, and horror.

Its sequel, The Last Of Us 2, was equally acclaimed on the critical front, though many fans took issue with some of the storytelling choices employed. Regardless of a controversial (but still beloved) second chapter, The Last Of Us remains a high point in gaming, to the point where HBO officially moved forward to adapt an original series.

Featuring Pedro Pascal (Game Of Thrones, The Mandalorian) as Joel and Bella Ramsay (Game Of Thrones) as Ellie, the upcoming show will also feature direction from Neil Druckmann, the man who brought both games to life as director.

With yesterday marking The Last Of Us day, Naughty Dog and HBO came through to gift fans with an official first look at the series. Though it doesn't reveal much, it does successfully capture the aesthetic of the game, with Joel and Ellie donning their iconic attire -- provided you didn't mess around with any of the unlockable skin options. Both Pascal and Ramsey also shared the image with a few key quotations inspired by their characters.

With the series currently in production, look for further updates on HBO's The Last Of Us to arrive in due time. For those who have beaten both games -- do you think it will translate effectively to the small-screen? Sound off in the comments below.