Horror fans subscribed to HBO appear to have a bright future ahead of them -- not only is an adaptation of The Last Of Us on the way, but the upcoming Lovecraft Country is set to premiere on August 16th. Today, the racially-charged cosmic horror series (brought to life by executive producer Jordan Peele) lands an extensive new trailer, providing a closer look at the tone, imagery, and of course, the Lovecraftian elements that seem to be lurking beyond the shimmering veil of reality.

From the look of it, Lovecraft Country looks to be an excellently acted affair -- such is to be expected when you've got Michael K. Williams in the mix. Set to a haunting Amir Obe anthem called Shadow, the series follows Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors) and Letitia "Leti" Dandridge (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) as they navigate Jim Crow-era America on a deeply personal quest. And while the rampant racism poses all sorts of threats, some of the horrors they must face prove otherworldly indeed.

At the risk of saying too much, be sure to check out the trailer for yourself. Longtime HBO viewers know that the network has been a steady source of quality, so don't be surprised to see Lovecraft Country rack up acclaim when it drops later this summer. And for those who appreciate a little bit of Cthulu action, rest assured that you won't leave disappointed.