Though Game Of Thrones was ultimately plagued by an unsatisfactory ending in the eyes of fans, there are many who still hold the epic fantasy series dear to heart. So much so that HBO decided to double down with a return trip to Westeros, with the upcoming prequel series House Of The Dragon.

Centered around the Targaryen dynasty 200 years before the events of Thrones, House Of The Dragon stars a stacked lineup of Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Fabien Frankel, among many others. Director Miguel Sapochnik, who delivered fan-favorite episodes like Hardhome and Battle Of The Bastards, is set to return as the co-showrunner.

Today, HBO has delivered the first official trailer for House Of The Dragon, and while it doesn't exactly provide the most substantial glimpse at the major plotline, there are plenty of intriguing moments and captivating visuals throughout. Many of the focal characters are present and accounted for, though for now, any Dragon sighting is purely proverbial. It's likely that HBO is holding that particular card close to the chest, at least for now.

Still, expect plenty of intrigue, action, and betrayal throughout -- who knows, perhaps House Of The Dragon will help rectify some of the wrongs put forth by the final Game Of Thrones season. Look for the Targaryen dynasty to bring fire and blood to the small-screen at some point next year, as the first season of House Of The Dragon hits HBO.

WATCH: House Of The Dragon official teaser trailer