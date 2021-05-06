Though HBO's Game Of Thrones left many fans lamenting the final season, the series remains a generally beloved piece of television history. As such, it's no surprise that the network has opted to plot a return to Westeros, with their upcoming House Of The Dragon prequel series currently in the works.

Set to take place 300 years prior to the events of Thrones, House Of The Dragon will follow house Targaryen, detailing the family's extensive and dramatic history -- a history filled with both fire and blood, no doubt. With a cast that includes Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake, and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, many have been excited to see how House Of The Dragon unfolds.

As it happens, HBO has been ramping up the hype for the series, officially sharing a few promotional pictures of the characters on their Instagram page. "Fire & Blood. The original series @houseofthedragonhbo, coming to @hbomax in 2022." Now, fans can get their first glimpses at Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, The Sea Snake, and Alicent and Otto Hightower.

Check them out for yourself below, and sound off if you're excited to take a return trip to the soils of Westeros. House Of The Dragon will feature heavy involvement from A Song Of Ice & Fire author George R.R. Martin, who will serve as co-creator and executive producer of the ten-episode series.

For more Game Of Thrones nostalgia, check out our own Top 10 Best Episodes round-up right here.