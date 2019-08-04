HBO's hit football series Hard Knocks has been a staple of football culture for over two decades. At the beginning of every season, HBO chooses one team to follow and usually, they pick teams that struggled the previous year. This season, HBO made a wonderful choice as they picked the Oakland Raiders, a team coached by the bombastic Jon Gruden. With the series premiering next week, HBO is trying to get people excited and they've done just that with this epic new trailer which can be seen below.

Team quarterback Derek Carr also spoke about the Hard Knock experience and admitted that it wasn't as bad as he thought it would be.

"To be honest with you, we had some fun with it man. [Coach Jon Gruden] and I have had a lot of fun with it," Carr said via NBC Sports. "They’re not in Coach’s and my meeting room, so we get to plan some stuff and have some fun with them. It’s been really cool, to be honest with you, because people get to see us in our real environment. People don’t get to see Coach Gruden telling some of our rookies how much he loves them. They just see the clips of him yelling at people and stuff like that, right? They don’t get to see me jumping people, they don’t get to see me competing and talking trash and stuff like that. What I think it does is it opens up the world to show us who we really are. I think that’s a good thing."

The series will premiere on Tuesday, August 6th at 10 P.M. You will be able to watch all of the action on HBO.