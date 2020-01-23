Euphoria became an instant hit once the Drake produced series hit HBO and Zendaya's superb acting abilities were put on display. The Sam Levinson created series follows the troubled life of a 17-year-old addict whose world gets intertwined into her classmates and their troubled at home lives as well. While the second season was confirmed much before the new year, new updates on the upcoming installment have been announced.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to HypeBeast, HBO and A24 recently put out an open casting call for a handful of new characters to join the new season. The casting agents are Jessica Kelly and Mary Vernieu and the placements will be speaking roles but have some requirements to be considered. “You must be 18 and older and based anywhere in the United States. No acting experience is necessary. If chosen, this is a paid opportunity," the casting call reads.

Those who are interested simply have to fill out a form and attach a video of yourself answering questions that pertain to the selected character you wish to audition for. The video must be 5-8 minutes long and can easily be shot on your iPhone and the same goes for the accompanying images they casting directors are asking for.

Below are the roles the second season is looking for - find the audition form here and good luck!