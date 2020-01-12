The Golden Globe-winning film, Parasite, is being turned into a limited series for HBO.

Writer and director Bong Joon Ho is teaming up with Adam McKay, who made The Big Short and Vice, for the upcoming project. A deal has not been confirmed, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but talks have begun following a bidding war between Netflix and HBO. The show would be adapted for English-language audiences.

The Korean film tackles class warfare and follows the wealthy Park family and the poor Kim family. Critics have given the film universal praise. It currently has a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. David Edelstein of Vulture says of the film, "What keeps you rapt in Parasite is the visual wit — every shot distills the movie’s themes — and the richness of the characters and performances."

Parasite earned $23 million at the domestic box office and $130 million globally. The film is a longshot to compete for Best Picture at the Oscars, but it's possible. Parasite took home best motion picture — foreign language at the Golden Globes.

This would be McKay's most recent partnership with HBO. He is also working as an executive producer on one of the network's most popular shows at the moment, Succession. McKay has also worked on Eastbound & Down and Funny or Die Presents.