After teasing us last month, HBO has officially released the full length trailer for the upcoming 5th season of their hit-series Ballers.

As expected, Dwayne Johnson returns as retired football superstar Spencer Strasmore, who in this season tries to go for it all against the other big time finance manager and agents. The two-minute clip gives fans a glimpse of what we can expect from Joe, Charles, and Ricky, among other familiar faces. Odell Beckham Jr. and Russell Brand make cameos in the trailer.

Watch the official trailer (below) and look for Ballers to premiere on August 25th at 10:30pm EST on HBO. Set your DVR’s now.

In other related news, The Rock just nabbed himself another #1 box office movie with "Hobbs & Shaw," which opened up making $60 million in its first week.